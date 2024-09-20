TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $15,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $149.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

