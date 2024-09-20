Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 490 ($6.47) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TM17. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 360 ($4.76) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.59).
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
