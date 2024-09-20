Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,987 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $57,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

TECK opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

