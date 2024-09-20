Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $967.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $174,000.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
