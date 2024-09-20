Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BNP Paribas

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.50 and a beta of 0.46. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Articles

