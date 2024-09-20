Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $207.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RL stock opened at $184.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.39. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

