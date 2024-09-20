Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.92). Approximately 990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.91).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The company has a market capitalization of £59.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

