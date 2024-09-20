Terex Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Terex by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Terex by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.