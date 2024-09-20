Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 66,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.