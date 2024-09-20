Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $92.90.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

