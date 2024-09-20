Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 118,698 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PROG by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 35.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in PROG in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,278,000 after acquiring an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

PROG Stock Performance

PROG stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $49.09.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.