Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,653 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

