Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.58%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

