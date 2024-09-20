Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,421,000 after buying an additional 59,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cohu by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cohu by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Cohu Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.63 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

