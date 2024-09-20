Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,562 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 74,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

