Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 145.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of Universal stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Universal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.