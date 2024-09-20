Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in World Kinect during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WKC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Kinect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

