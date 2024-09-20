Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 16.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scholastic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scholastic

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $903.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.93). Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Scholastic Company Profile



Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

