Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,798,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEB. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

