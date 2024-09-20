Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 736,345 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $31,300,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $30,229,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $16,155,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

