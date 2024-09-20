Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.29 Million Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 160.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $8,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CTS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in CTS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,187,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,927,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.41. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.58.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

