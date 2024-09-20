Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Privia Health Group worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

