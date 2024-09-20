Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.42 Million Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of OPENLANE worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Trading Up 2.1 %

OPENLANE stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.85%. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.