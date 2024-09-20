Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.45 Million Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of WaFd worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in WaFd by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 79,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in WaFd by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,408,000 after buying an additional 125,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

WaFd Stock Up 0.9 %

WaFd stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

