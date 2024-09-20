Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.11% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,709 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 48,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

HOPE opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.13. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,831 shares of company stock worth $323,657 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.