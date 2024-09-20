Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Trading Up 9.4 %

FOXF stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

