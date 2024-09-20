Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Hayward

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,786,815 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.