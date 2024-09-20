Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total transaction of $446,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

POWL opened at $192.77 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

