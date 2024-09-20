Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

HSIC opened at $72.54 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

