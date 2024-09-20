Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,142 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20,943.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.8% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 297,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

