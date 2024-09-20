Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 2,319 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey bought 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,871.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,166.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

