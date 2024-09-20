Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 23,486 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,852,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,412,000 after buying an additional 166,018 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 990,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,198,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,975,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $19,257,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of HLIT opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,060.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

