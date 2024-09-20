Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 728.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 2.07. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

