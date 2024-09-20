Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,475 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Renasant worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $13,469,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 13.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,372,000 after buying an additional 247,354 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth about $4,124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $3,883,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after buying an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Renasant Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

