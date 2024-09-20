Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,942 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 101.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $949,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $2,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $12,572,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

TRMK stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

