Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 569 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 964.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.33.

Cable One Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CABO opened at $346.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.15 and a 52 week high of $671.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.