Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 9,708 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,562,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 125,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at $951,765.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OI opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

