Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes $1.28 Million Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $490,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Dayforce stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 180.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

