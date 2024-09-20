Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5,406.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,118,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

