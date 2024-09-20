Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 5.8 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $177.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.