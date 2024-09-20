The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AES in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AES by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $123,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.