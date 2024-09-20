The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,033,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $44,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,315,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,914,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,613 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

