The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 526.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,490 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $120,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $357.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.83. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

