The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WH opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.