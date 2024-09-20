The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $142.94

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.94 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.11). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.11), with a volume of 48,849 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GYM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 175 ($2.31) to GBX 185 ($2.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on The Gym Group
The Gym Group Stock Down 0.3 %
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gym Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.