The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $142.94

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.94 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.11). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.11), with a volume of 48,849 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GYM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 175 ($2.31) to GBX 185 ($2.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The Gym Group Stock Down 0.3 %

About The Gym Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.74. The stock has a market cap of £283.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,952.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

