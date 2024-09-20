The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

