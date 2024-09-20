The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Raised by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

