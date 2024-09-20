The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 548.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

