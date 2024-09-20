The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.78

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and traded as high as $55.00. The Sage Group shares last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 10,459 shares.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of The Sage Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

