The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $13.73.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
