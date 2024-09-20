The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.